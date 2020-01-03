Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Johns Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
Resources
More Obituaries for James Markee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Allen Markee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Allen Markee Obituary
James Allen Markee
Jim Markee went home to be with Jesus on January 2, 2020. After a short stay in the hospital, his family and close friends celebrated his life with him before he went home. In lieu of flowers and cards, Jim invites all of those who knew him to ask Jesus into their heart so they can spend their eternity with him. His desire was for all to know how great God's love is for them. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -