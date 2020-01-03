|
James Allen Markee
Jim Markee went home to be with Jesus on January 2, 2020. After a short stay in the hospital, his family and close friends celebrated his life with him before he went home. In lieu of flowers and cards, Jim invites all of those who knew him to ask Jesus into their heart so they can spend their eternity with him. His desire was for all to know how great God's love is for them. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020