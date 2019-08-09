Home

James Christopher Hicks
James Christopher Hicks, known to friends as "Chris", passed away on August 8, 2019, at the age of 66 years old. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the ones he loved. Chris was predeceased by his wife, Maxine and mother, Jonell Halter, and father, Jesse Hicks.
Chris was born in Jacksonville, FL and a longtime resident of St. Augustine; he worked for the St. Johns County School Board as a custodian before he became disabled due to dialysis and later admitted into Haven Hospice with end stage COPD and CHF.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10 a.m at Craig Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Haven Hospice would be gratefully accepted. He is survived by his daughters, Brenda Hicks (Buddy), Dina Herren (James), Gina Christopher (Thomas), and brother, Daniel Hicks (Carolyn) and 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and 1 nephew. A special thanks to Nurse On-call, Davita, Mobile Visiting Practitioners (MVP), and Haven Hospice for being so supportive and helping us through this difficult journey.
Craig Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements

Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
