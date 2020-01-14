|
James Clinton "Honest Jim" Blalock
James Clinton "Honest Jim" Blalock, Jr., age 84, of St. Augustine, passed away on January 12, 2019 at Flagler Hospital surrounded by his family. He was a native and lifelong resident of St. Augustine, graduating from Ketterlinus High School with the class of 1953. Jim grew up working for his father's grocery store, Blalock's Food Center on King Street. After his father passed away, he inherited the business with his mother Kitty Blalock. They moved to another location on Anastasia Island. In 1973, Jim began working full time for the Florida National Guard as a Purchasing & Contracting Officer. The grocery store was sold in 1978. He retired in 1994 after more than 20 years of service. Jim was well known and very active in the community. He was an avid Florida Gator Football fan for most of his life and was renowned for his tailgating provisioning. Among the many things he did in the community, he was a Lifetime Member and Past President of the Ancient City Game & Fish Association, a member of the St. Augustine Boating Club, the NE Florida Marlin Association, Elks Club and the St. Augustine Sports Club. He was widely known for his work as Weighmaster (Thus the nickname "Honest Jim") and coordinator of many state and local fishing tournaments. He was recently honored by having a reef named after him. He was a longtime member of Ancient City Baptist Church and had been attending Anastasia Baptist Church. Jim was loved by his family and friends and he will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois B. Blalock in 1994 and his second wife, Rene, in 2013. He is survived by a daughter, Kathy Dodd (Tom) of St. Augustine; sons, Bill Blalock (Cindy) of St. Augustine, Wayne Blalock (Patty) of Jacksonville, Steve Blalock (Kea) of St. Augustine; grandchildren, Nancy, Michael, Katie (Autumn), James, Andrew, Amanda (Wes), Shane, Kalei, Steven (Emily), Christy, Rachel; great grandchildren, Mitchell, Josie, Kitty, Rylee, Waylon, Wade, Saylor; and numerous step grand and step great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11 am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Anastasia Baptist Church with Dr. Walter West officiating. A visitation, beginning at 10 am will precede the service. Interment will follow at Craig Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to: Ancient City Game & Fish Association, or to the Parkinson's Foundation.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020