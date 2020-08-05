1/1
James Donald Gupton
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Donald Gupton
In loving memory of James Donald Gupton, age 33, a lifelong resident of St. Augustine. He passed away on July 31, 2020. He was born on January 3, 1987. James loved hunting, fishing, and motorsports.
He is survived by his parents, Joseph Gupton, of St. Augustine, and Marcia Bishop (Joe), of Palm Valley. Two sons, Joseph Robert Gupton and Robert James Freudenberger along with their mother Kira Freudenberger, of St. Augustine, Sister, Mindy Beale (Daniell), two nieces, Jewell Beale and Kaylee Beale, of St. Augustine, Paternal grandparent, Hollis Gupton, of St. Augustine, Maternal grandparents Linda Kouremetis (Gus), of St. Augustine, Ted Beal (Judy), of St. Augustine and several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Craig Funeral Home with his cousin Jamie Jasmin, officiating. The family will receive friends 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM Monday .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved