James E. "Ed" Cummins, age 79, a St. Augustine resident since 1990, went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2019, surrounded by family & friends at the Bailey Family Center for Caring following an extended illness. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Anne Nettles Cummins. Ed was born in Miami, Florida and grew up in Pearson, Georgia and Harrodsburg, Kentucky, before marrying and residing in both Florida and Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edwin Cummins, Sr. and Emily Meeks Cummins. He was blessed with four children and seven grandchildren. He leaves one son, Jack Cummins of Jacksonville, FL; and three daughters, Luci (John) Bradford of Mayfield, KY; Brenda (Glen) Bayers of Jacksonville, FL; Ginger (Rod) Rodriguez of Elkton, FL; brothers, Paul (Bonnie) Cummins of Harrodsburg, KY; John (Linda) Cummins of St Augustine; sisters, Brenda (Jim) Cummins Bright of Fishers, Indiana; and Marta Maria (John) Louthan of London, KY. He also is survived by his grandchildren; Jim Cummins, Jesse Rodriguez, Will Bayers, Sarah Bradford, Annie Bayers, Emily Bradford, and Benjamin Bayers.
Ed loved working with his hands and was an avid fisherman and carpenter. He retired from Luhrs Corporation in 2002 and was a longtime member of Anastasia Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday March 9, 2019 at Anastasia Baptist Church, 1650 A1A South, St. Augustine, FL. 32080. Memorial gifts may be made to one of Ed's favorite charities, the . Ed became a Christian early in his life, sang in a gospel quartet and all who knew him knew he walked with the Lord.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 8 to Mar. 31, 2019