James E. Lange


James E. Lange Obituary
James E. Lange
James E. Lange passed away May 19, 2019 at his residence in St. Augustine, FL. He was born in Chicago, IL in 1934 and moved to Florida in 1951. He is a graduate of Ketterlinus High School. He retired from F.E.C. after working there 37 years. He was avid golfer and fan of the game.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Cynthia. He is survived by his two children and two brothers.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 21 to May 22, 2019
