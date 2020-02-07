Home

James Edward "Eddie" Allen
James Edward "Eddie" Allen, age 70, of Elkton passed away on February 5, 2020 at his home. He was born and raised in St. Augustine to Edward and Helen Allen. A St. Augustine native, Eddie graduated with the class of "68" from St. Augustine High School. For 35 years he owned and operated Allen's Mobile in St. Augustine. He loved darts and his church, Good Sheppard Ministries. Eddie was known for being a jokester but more than anything he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend. He will be missed by all.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Betty Allen; children, Lori Bain (Jimmy), James "Jamie" Allen, Jr. (Amy), Leslie Allen (Dustin); twin brother, Freddie Allen (Paula); grandchildren, Mandy, Charly, Erika, Kinlye, Eastin; 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Good Shepherd Ministries.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
