|
|
James Enoch "Jimmie" Moran
James Enoch "Jimmie" Moran, 95, St. Augustine, passed away November 21, 2019 at Moultrie Creek Nursing and Rehab. A native and lifelong resident of St. Augustine, he was born Jan. 3, 1924, son of the late Andrew James and Eleanor Manucy Moran. Uncle Jimmie was a strong hard working man, a wonderful husband, and a great uncle to all his family. He married Clarice Solano on October 30, 1946 and they had 73 wonderful years together. He was known for his amazing brick work and masonry skills. He built many beautiful fireplaces and homes in St. Augustine. He also loved to talk. He could tell you stories about the old St. Augustine and many stories about WW II. He served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946. He served in the 393rd Engineers Special Services and the 361st Engineers Special Regiment. He was sent to France, Germany, and Japan. He had many stories of his years in the service and also wrote a detailed 40 page account of his days in the service and it was truly an amazing story.
Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday November 30, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. A visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. Noon will precede the services.
Interment will follow in San Lorenzo Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Clarice E. Moran; and many, many nieces, nephews, and cousins, too many to list.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by grandparents, Janie Masters Manucy and Halstead Manucy Sr., brother, Lewis Bunch, and an aunt, Annie Manucy Pacetti.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019