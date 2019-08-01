Home

James Francis (Papa) Meehan

James Francis (Papa) Meehan Obituary
James Francis (Papa) Meehan
James Francis Meehan (Papa), 76, went to meet Jesus on July 31, 2019. Visitation and prayer service will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 5-7pm at The Lodge at Oaklawn Cemetery. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, August 5, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church. Interment in Oaklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: The Dubow Family Foundation Inc., PO Box 57759, Jacksonville, Florida 32257, in James' memory. Please sign the Guestbook at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019
