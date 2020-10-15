1/1
James Gilbert "Jim" Humphrys
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Gilbert Humphrys
James G. Humphrys, 91, of St. Augustine, Florida, peacefully left this earth on October 3, 2020, following a short illness. He was born on November 27, 1928, in Fort Pierce, Florida, to James Brownlow Humphrys and Hazel Gilbert Humphrys. He grew up in Fort Pierce and graduated from Saint Lucie County High School. He graduated from Davidson College in 1950 and married Anne Burwell in 1951 after joining the United States Army. He flew helicopters during the Vietnam War and proudly served until retirement at the rank of Colonel in 1976. He moved to Merritt Island, Florida, to work at Brevard Community College. In 2003, he married Mary Jane Hanes (née Partin) and moved to St. Augustine.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Mary, three sons, Jim (Diane), Steve (Diane) and Michael (Janice), six grandchildren, Mike (Tracy), Dave (Chrissy), Adam (Clare), Matt (Jessica), Anne Raymond (Paul) and John (Hannah), nine great-grandchildren, Evie, Declan, Beau, Bryce, Jack, Adeline, Molly, Lucy and Penny, sister, Sue Holder, stepdaughter, Margaret Samuels (Benford), stepson, David Wise (Allison), stepson-in-law, Rick Patsy, and eight step-grandchildren, MaryBeth (Russell), Eleanor, Virginia, Callie, Caroline, Maggie, Kenneth and Ella Kate.
Jim was pre-deceased by his parents, James Brownlow Humphrys and Hazel Gilbert Humphrys, his first wife of 47 years, Anne, infant daughter, Laura Anne, and step-daughter, Ginger Patsy.
Jim was an avid reader, a lifelong learner, enjoyed playing golf, and delighted in life. The family will forever miss his infectious laugh, his enthusiasm for a great card game and his delight in his beloved family. A private service will be held on October 17, 2020, in Rockledge, Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
3216368943
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved