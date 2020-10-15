James "Jim" Gilbert Humphrys

James G. Humphrys, 91, of St. Augustine, Florida, peacefully left this earth on October 3, 2020, following a short illness. He was born on November 27, 1928, in Fort Pierce, Florida, to James Brownlow Humphrys and Hazel Gilbert Humphrys. He grew up in Fort Pierce and graduated from Saint Lucie County High School. He graduated from Davidson College in 1950 and married Anne Burwell in 1951 after joining the United States Army. He flew helicopters during the Vietnam War and proudly served until retirement at the rank of Colonel in 1976. He moved to Merritt Island, Florida, to work at Brevard Community College. In 2003, he married Mary Jane Hanes (née Partin) and moved to St. Augustine.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Mary, three sons, Jim (Diane), Steve (Diane) and Michael (Janice), six grandchildren, Mike (Tracy), Dave (Chrissy), Adam (Clare), Matt (Jessica), Anne Raymond (Paul) and John (Hannah), nine great-grandchildren, Evie, Declan, Beau, Bryce, Jack, Adeline, Molly, Lucy and Penny, sister, Sue Holder, stepdaughter, Margaret Samuels (Benford), stepson, David Wise (Allison), stepson-in-law, Rick Patsy, and eight step-grandchildren, MaryBeth (Russell), Eleanor, Virginia, Callie, Caroline, Maggie, Kenneth and Ella Kate.

Jim was pre-deceased by his parents, James Brownlow Humphrys and Hazel Gilbert Humphrys, his first wife of 47 years, Anne, infant daughter, Laura Anne, and step-daughter, Ginger Patsy.

Jim was an avid reader, a lifelong learner, enjoyed playing golf, and delighted in life. The family will forever miss his infectious laugh, his enthusiasm for a great card game and his delight in his beloved family. A private service will be held on October 17, 2020, in Rockledge, Florida.



