James Hansel Drainer, Jr
James Hansel "Jim" Drainer, Jr, age 75, of St. Augustine, passed away on June 11, 2020 at Bailey Family Center for Caring. He was born on January 4, 1945 in Baltimore, Maryland and grew up in the Baltimore area. He joined the US Army in 1963 and served the 82nd Airborne Division as a medic. During his service he was a member of the unit that carried out Operation Power Pack in the Dominican Republic, and other missions during the Viet Nam Era. Jim was proud of his military service and recently was able to re-connect with 20 members of his former unit teammates. He was active in the VFW, DAV, American Legion, and the 82nd Airborne Assn. After his discharge from the US Army Jim worked as a Flooring Specialist for many years. Most recently he worked as a Military Police and Tool Parts Attendant at NAS Jax. More than anything Jim loved his family. He was a tireless provider for his family and will be remembered as the "best husband, father and grandfather that anyone could ever ask for". Jim was also well known and loved by all those he met. He will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Veronica Kwaitkowski and Elizabeth Francisco, and brother, Thomas Drainer. He is survived by his loving wife, Mona Laurie Drainer; daughter, Darlyne Johnson; son, James H. "Skip" Drainer III and wife Rebecca all of St Augustine, FL.; a sister, Mary Handlin of St Augustine, FL; brothers, Paul Drainer and Bruce Drainer, both of Wilmington, DE; and grandchildren, Aidan and Rogan Drainer, and Trisan Castaing.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St Johns Family Funeral Home with Rev. Gregg Fischer officiating. In keeping with the CDC COVID guidelines we will restrict the number of guest to 50% capacity during the service. We ask that if you are at high risk, feeling ill, or traveling from an area with a high level of infection, please do not attend the service. Those unable to attend can view the service live streamed on our website: https://www.stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/James-Drainer-Jr/ .
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.