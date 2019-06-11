|
James John McAdams
James John McAdams, 87, passed away on June 6, 2019, in St. Augustine, FL following a long illness. James was born in Burlington, New Jersey, on Christmas Day, 1931, the fifth of eight children to Francis and Alice McAdams. He spent most of his youth in Burlington attending school until he joined the U.S. Navy in 1951, during the Korean War crisis. He was stationed in Green Cove Springs, Florida, and met his future wife, Lucienne Zapf, in St. Augustine, Florida in 1952. The two were married in September 1955 while James pursued his Bachelor's degree in Biology at the University of Pennsylvania.
Having left the cold winters of the Northeast behind, he loved the sunny beaches of Florida, where he returned to work at the University of Florida Laboratories while pursuing his Master's Degree in Education. After graduation, he became a dedicated and enthusiastic educator at St Augustine High School (SAHS), teaching thousands of young people during a career that spanned from 1960 to 1992. He taught many subjects while at SAHS including Physical Science, Biology, Marine Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. He was always concerned about the environment and wildlife of Florida, planting trees with his students on Arbor Day long before Earth Day was even popular.
Never one to rest on his laurels, he continued his education while at SAHS receiving a Specialist Degree in Education from the University of Florida, and a second Specialist Degree in Curriculum from the University of Virginia. In the years that followed, he continued his lifelong pursuit of higher education by completing all the coursework and oral examinations necessary for his Doctor of Education (EdD).
He enjoyed being outdoors, swimming, camping, fishing, sailing, diving, playing sports, and working in the yard. Throughout his life he enjoyed collecting and polishing minerals, rocks, and crystals, and more recently, teaching lapidary classes and creating unique silver jewelry with his wife Lucienne.
James is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Lucienne; their sons James and Alan (Pamela), his two sisters Theresa, and Betsy, his three brothers Richard, Joe, and Francis, and his six wonderful grandchildren James, Sean, Steven, Nathan, Aaron, and Angelina. He was preceded in death by his son Christopher (June), and his two sisters Marie, and Alice.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made in James' memory to the St. Augustine Humane Society.
The Graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:00am in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 11 to June 16, 2019