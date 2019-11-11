Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Resources
More Obituaries for James Keene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Keene

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jim" Keene Obituary
James "Jim" Keene
James (Jim) Kent Keene, 82. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and son passed away 10/29/2019, surrounded by his family.
Jim was born 3/31/1937, in Arcadia, FL and preceded in death by his parents Fred and Catherine Keene, his brother Charlie Keene and son Roger Glenn Keene. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Evelyn Aritha Keene, his three children Anna Keene, Cynthia Keene, James K. Keene II and his wife Nicki, his grandchildren Lyndsey Hocker, Lily and Lacy Matheaus, Madison Keene, Emily Smith and two sisters, Carol Livingston and Freddie Conner.
Jim was a corrections officer for the State of Florida until 1979 when he and his family moved to St. Augustine and purchased Badcock Home Furniture until 2004. A strong but quiet man, Jim and his sense of humor will be missed by all who were fortunate to know him. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, November 23, 2019, at The First Church of the Nazarene, 6 May St., St Augustine FL, 32084 @ 1pm, with lunch to follow at the church's fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the building fund for The First Church of the Nazarene.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -