James "Jim" Keene
James (Jim) Kent Keene, 82. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and son passed away 10/29/2019, surrounded by his family.
Jim was born 3/31/1937, in Arcadia, FL and preceded in death by his parents Fred and Catherine Keene, his brother Charlie Keene and son Roger Glenn Keene. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Evelyn Aritha Keene, his three children Anna Keene, Cynthia Keene, James K. Keene II and his wife Nicki, his grandchildren Lyndsey Hocker, Lily and Lacy Matheaus, Madison Keene, Emily Smith and two sisters, Carol Livingston and Freddie Conner.
Jim was a corrections officer for the State of Florida until 1979 when he and his family moved to St. Augustine and purchased Badcock Home Furniture until 2004. A strong but quiet man, Jim and his sense of humor will be missed by all who were fortunate to know him. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, November 23, 2019, at The First Church of the Nazarene, 6 May St., St Augustine FL, 32084 @ 1pm, with lunch to follow at the church's fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the building fund for The First Church of the Nazarene.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019