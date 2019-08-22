|
|
James Lester "Jimmy" DuPont
James Lester DuPont, age 80, passed away peacefully at Bailey's Hospice Center in St. Augustine, FL. surrounded by his family Saturday, August 17, 2019.
James "Jimmy" is survived by his children Lee (Lesley) DuPont, Tressie Paytas, Trudy (Jimmy) Tedder, Jorja (Dominic) Oliva; sibling Joy Davis; twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda DuPont; father, Lee James DuPont; and mother Tressie Lunita DuPont.
Jimmy was born February 18, 1939 in St. Augustine, FL. and graduated Ketterlinus High. He served 6 years in the United States Navy Seabees before attending Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, GA. For over 55 years, he was a member of the Grand Lodge Free & Accepted Masons of the State of Florida. He was also a member of Morroco Shrine Temple of Jacksonville, FL.
In 1964, he married Linda Revels and began his family in Flagler County, FL. Throughout their life together, Jimmy worked for ITT/Rayonier Forest Service and retired as the track manager of St. Johns/Flagler County Rayonier Forest Division. He supported education and held a position on the Flagler County School Board. He oversaw the Pellicer Creek Family Cemetery until his passing.
The Lord, family and friends held a special place in his heart, along with his love of fishing, hunting and the outdoors, which he passionately shared with his children and grandchildren. James "Jimmy" DuPont was known to be a devoted, kind-hearted man of integrity.
A graveside service will be held at Pellicer Creek Family Cemetery on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.
Flowers are gratefully declined and those wishing may make a contribution in his memory to the Pellicer Creek Cemetery Association, 6301 US 1 South, St. Augustine, FL 32086
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge or arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019