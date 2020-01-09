|
James Lumm
James (Jim) Lumm, age 87, of Chelsea, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born in Garrett, Indiana on September 9, 1932, Jim is the son of Walter and Madge (Williams) Lumm. On August 8, 1951, Jim married Rachel E. (Lord) in Bryan, Ohio, and they were united in marriage for 65 years. He served in the Navy, four years in Korea, and then he was an automotive engineer for Kelsey-Hayes until his retirement.
Survivors include his wife, Rachel; sons Michael (Margaret) Lumm of Beulah, Michigan, and Kenneth (Patti) Lumm of Pinckney, Michigan; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and sister, Cheryl (Dale Epper) Truzzi. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Vern and Walter Lumm. In accordance with his wishes, Jim has been cremated, and a private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Jim's name to the Michigan Great Lakes Chapter of the .
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020