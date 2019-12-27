Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Resources
More Obituaries for James Denes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. "Jim" Denes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. "Jim" Denes Obituary
James M "Jim" Denes
James M. "Jim" Denes, age 78, of St. Augustine, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019, at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. Born in Beaver Fall, PA and grew up in Enon Valley, PA. In 1979 he moved his family to St. Augustine where he worked for 20 years at Northrop Gumman. He was a member of Hastings Community Church. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Connie Denes; daughter, Tammy Denes; son, James Denes; grandchildren, Stephanie Denes, Tiffany Stewart and Josh Boynton and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by siblings, Gasper S. Denes and Victoria Yount and a grandson, Dustin Stewart.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Hastings Community Church.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -