|
|
James M "Jim" Denes
James M. "Jim" Denes, age 78, of St. Augustine, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019, at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. Born in Beaver Fall, PA and grew up in Enon Valley, PA. In 1979 he moved his family to St. Augustine where he worked for 20 years at Northrop Gumman. He was a member of Hastings Community Church. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Connie Denes; daughter, Tammy Denes; son, James Denes; grandchildren, Stephanie Denes, Tiffany Stewart and Josh Boynton and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by siblings, Gasper S. Denes and Victoria Yount and a grandson, Dustin Stewart.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Hastings Community Church.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020