|
|
James "Jim" Manos
James "Jim" Manos, age 86, of Palm Coast, passed away on February 13, 2020, at Moultrie Creek Nursing and Rehab. He was born in Canton, Ohio and has been a resident of Palm Coast since 1985, moving here from Beaver Falls, Pa. For many years he worked as an electrician. He was an avid surf fisherman. He was a very active member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in St. Augustine. More than anything, Jim was a devoted husband and a loving father and grandfather. Jim is survived by his son, John Manos (Peggy) of Palm Coast; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchild, nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Ruby; brother, Sam Manos and sister, Helen Marrs. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or donations in Jim's memory can be made to: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 2940 County Road 214, St. Augustine, FL 32084. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020