James Nathan "JR" KellerJames Nathan Keller, Jr., age 85, of St. Augustine, passed away on July 15, 2020 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. Known by his friends and family simply as "Jr.", he was a native and lifelong resident of St. Augustine. He attended Ketterlinus High School and grew up learning the building trades from his father who was a building contractor. In his youth Jr. worked in boat building and later as a foreman for Steve Wehking Construction Company before starting his own company, James Keller, Jr. Construction Company in 1968. Over a period of 25 years he successfully operated his company, building and renovating homes in the St. Augustine South neighborhood and throughout St Johns County. He had a great reputation for his work and was well known throughout the community as an honest businessman. He was a longtime member of Turning Point at Calvary where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher and was involved in planting several new churches. Jr. had his loves in order: God, family, friends and work. He will be deeply missed by his family and those whose lives he touched.He was preceded in death by his parents, James Sr. & Emma Keller; a daughter, Nancy Fay; and sisters, Thelma, Barbara, Emma Mae, Charlotte, and Lucille. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jean Keller of St. Augustine; sons, Gordon Keller (Linda), James Keller (Donna); his daughter, Stephanie Evans (Mark) all of St. Augustine; grandchildren, Wayne, Robyn, Kenneth, Gregory, Nathan, and Connor; and great-grandchildren, Hayden, Ethan, Payton, Bethany, Avery, Kade, Ansley, Harrison, Judah and Lawson.A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Turning Point at Calvary with Rev. Gordon Keller and Dr. Mark Conrad officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 3 - 5 PM on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Turning Point at Calvary. In keeping with the CDC COVID 19 guidance we encourage attendees to wear mask and practice social distancing. We also ask that if you are at high risk, feeling ill, or traveling from an area with a high level of infection, please do not attend the visitation or service.St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.