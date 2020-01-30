|
|
James Perkins
James Donald Perkins, 69, native and longtime resident of St. Augustine, entered the sunset of life on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his residence. The son of Benjamin and Rachel (Wilson) Perkins, Sr., he was born on Friday, May 5, 1950. James was educated in the St. Johns County School District. On September 2, 1977 James was united in holy matrimony to Patricia Ann (Green) Perkins. Over his working career, he was employed by Florida East Coast Railway; VAW Aluminum (Hydro Extrusion North America); the City of St. Augustine; and subsequently retired from Florida Rock (Vulcan Materials Company). James also performed handyman services. He James consistently contributed to St. Jude and the SW Indian Foundation. He was a member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church, St Augustine.
James had an enormous personality and was a practical jokester who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Following retirement, he pursued his interest in gardening and transporting his grandchildren from school. He favorite pastime included watching "Sanford & Son," "The Andy Griffith Show," "The Golden Girls," and "Everybody Loves Raymond." He was an avid football fan especially New York Giants. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his son, James Lamont Perkins; sisters, Jeanette Duncan, Rose "Polly" Lyons; brothers, Benjamin Jr., Russell, and Ronnie Perkins.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories; devoted wife of 42 years, Patricia Ann Perkins; Son, Benjamin Perkins; Daughters, Lavender, Pansy, Jennifer, Jaime, and Jamessa Perkins; Jakila (Vernon) Ramsey; Brothers, Charles, Bruce (Tammy), and Clarence Perkins; Sisters, Diane White, Evelyn Owens, Deborah (Vincent) Mitchell; 10 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation of family and friends; 5-7 p.m., Friday, January 31; Homegoing Celebration: 11 a.m., Saturday, February 1, at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 96 Evergreen Avenue, St. Augustine, Reverend J.M. Sams, Pastor, officiating. Perkins family condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Professional arrangements entrusted to Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020