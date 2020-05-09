James Ralph Kovac
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Ralph Kovac
James R. Kovac aka "Noodles", a Florida resident for over 30 years passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2020 at a popular beach town in St Augustine. James was a jack-of-all-trades handyman and taxi driver for 10 years in Key West. Noodles never met a stranger and was always happy to help, whether mowing yard for seniors and clients or fixing and placing things together for friends, you could depend on him. He did a lot of work with the downtown restaurants and was very community oriented. He had an unwavering love for St. Augustine and he will be missed greatly. His family sends their love to all who befriended him, cared for him and those who allowed him to help them. You are his family. James is survived by his sisters and brother, Corinne, Julie and Don; Aunt Sis and many cousins. James is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Kathryn; brother, Billy. A memorial service will be at a later date once we are allowed to gather together again as family and friends. St. Johns Family Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved