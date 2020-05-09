James Ralph KovacJames R. Kovac aka "Noodles", a Florida resident for over 30 years passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2020 at a popular beach town in St Augustine. James was a jack-of-all-trades handyman and taxi driver for 10 years in Key West. Noodles never met a stranger and was always happy to help, whether mowing yard for seniors and clients or fixing and placing things together for friends, you could depend on him. He did a lot of work with the downtown restaurants and was very community oriented. He had an unwavering love for St. Augustine and he will be missed greatly. His family sends their love to all who befriended him, cared for him and those who allowed him to help them. You are his family. James is survived by his sisters and brother, Corinne, Julie and Don; Aunt Sis and many cousins. James is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Kathryn; brother, Billy. A memorial service will be at a later date once we are allowed to gather together again as family and friends. St. Johns Family Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.