James Samuel Stuart

It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of James Samuel Stuart on Sunday May 3rd 2020 at age 64 from complications related to Covid 19. Jim was born in St. Augustine, Florida in August 1955. He attended Episcopal High School in Jacksonville, Florida, where he made many close lifetime friends who will miss him completely. He attended University of North Florida where he received a degree in chemistry. Jim was committed to and enjoyed his 20 year career with the Food and Drug Administration Laboratories in Bothell, Washington where he will be sorely missed.

Jim will be fondly remembered by his loving wife Beverly Stuart, brother Matthew Stuart, mother Melissa Stuart, sister Nova Stuart Jamerson and aunt Phyllis Cataleta, cousins Susan Christmas, Toni Lynn Gibbons, and Scott Cataleta. As well as many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his father Virgil Stuart, Jr., grandfather Virgil Stuart Sr., grandmothers Lillian Stuart and Charlotte Kaye and cousin Stuart Cataleta.

Jim gave an abundance of love, care, kindness and generosity to all who knew and loved him, as well as strangers. Jim was a loving husband, a devoted son and a caring brother. And oh that smile, Jim had the voice of an angel on fire, and he loved to talk and laugh! A tall man, handsome, graceful and so bright he could expound for hours on so many subjects. His rapt audience of friends and family were proud and excited to laugh with, debate with, and know Jimmy Stuart. He will be deeply missed and thought of every day by his wife, brother, mother, friends and relatives.

In replacement of flowers, donations to your local homeless shelters would be the Jim Stuart thing, also memorial plans will be announced at a later date.



