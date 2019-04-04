Home

Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
San Sebastian Catholic Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
San Sebastian Catholic Church
James Wagner Obituary
James Wagner passed away on 4/1/2019, in Carmel, IN. He was 87. Born in Philadelphia, PA James spent his pre-college years at Girard College, an orphanage. After graduation, James enlisted in the Air Force where he served as a photographer in the Korean War. Following his military service, James spent a couple of years at Temple University studying Mechanical Engineering. In 1960 James married his late wife of 49 years, Elisabeth, and joined Scott Paper company as a Mechanical Engineer where he worked for over 30 years. James's expertise was in refurbishing toilet paper manufacturing plants which took him all over the US and the world.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Elisabeth Hain Wagner, father, William Wagner, mother, Florence Wagner and sister, Kathryn Wagner Schuler. He is survived by his daughter, Christine (Tina) Rasmussen, son-in-law, Jeff Rasmussen, daughter, Theresa Gage and granddaughter, Shelly Gage.
Funeral service will be held at San Sebastian Catholic Church 11AM Saturday with a visitation starting at 10AM and running until the start of the service. Fr. Guy Noonan officiating, burial will follow at San Lorenzo Cemetery.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 30, 2019
