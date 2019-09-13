Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Interment
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Veterans National Cemetery
4083 Lannie Rd.
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Winne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Winne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Winne Obituary
James Winne
Mr. James E. (Jim) Winne age 89 passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Joyce Elaine Winne. Jim was originally from Fultonville, N.Y. and resided in St. Augustine, FL for the past 39 years. Jim was an Army Veteran during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1956 with the rank of Sargent. Jim's lifelong occupation was as a licensed residential contractor and master carpenter. Jim was also a past Worshipful Master of Masonic Lodge #239 in Winter Park, FL. he is survived by his sister Lynn Roberts (Tom) of Fenton, Mo., Stepson Greg Smith, Stepdaughter Lynda Smith Murphree (Clyde), four grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Jim's remains will be interred alongside of his wife on Friday September 20 at 11:30 a.m., with a brief ceremony, at the Veterans National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd. Jacksonville, Fl. The family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Bailey Center Hospice Care at Flagler Hospital.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now