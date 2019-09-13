|
|
James Winne
Mr. James E. (Jim) Winne age 89 passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Joyce Elaine Winne. Jim was originally from Fultonville, N.Y. and resided in St. Augustine, FL for the past 39 years. Jim was an Army Veteran during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1956 with the rank of Sargent. Jim's lifelong occupation was as a licensed residential contractor and master carpenter. Jim was also a past Worshipful Master of Masonic Lodge #239 in Winter Park, FL. he is survived by his sister Lynn Roberts (Tom) of Fenton, Mo., Stepson Greg Smith, Stepdaughter Lynda Smith Murphree (Clyde), four grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Jim's remains will be interred alongside of his wife on Friday September 20 at 11:30 a.m., with a brief ceremony, at the Veterans National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd. Jacksonville, Fl. The family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Bailey Center Hospice Care at Flagler Hospital.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019