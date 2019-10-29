|
|
Jane Blocker
Jane Blocker, age 70 died at her home, October 28, 2019. A resident of St. Augustine for 51 years. She was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She had lived in Palatka, FL for 5 years.
Jane married Marvin Blocker in St. Augustine in 1970.
Visitation will be held 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Sunday at Craig Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held
10:00 AM Monday at
Sampson Cemetery.
She was a wonderful wife and mother to her husband of 49 years Marvin and two sons: Jack Blocker (Heidi) and Mark Blocker (Shirley). Eight grandchildren: Jeffrey, Colleen, Abbey, Katie, Mark, Hannah, Devin and Lea Blocker. Two great grandchildren: Rhett and Dilynn Blocker.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019