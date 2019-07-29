|
Jane Hutson Owen
Jane Hutson Owen, age 92, of St. Augustine, Florida passed away on July 24, 2019 at The Symphony at St. Augustine. Born and raised in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to the late Frederick and Lucille Hutson. Jane was a student at the University of South Carolina for two years and graduated with an A.B. degree in Journalism from the University of North Carolina. After graduation she taught English and public speaking at Gray High School in Winston-Salem. After the school year she moved to New York, where she was employed by the Columbia University Inter-library Loan Service and took night courses in journalism. Later Jane became a member of the Campus Merchandising Bureau staff as "Girl Friday". She later returned to Winston-Salem, and went to work for Western Electric 1951 and worked in the Model Shop and the Technical Publication Divisions.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Royal Owen.
