|
|
Jane Patricia Thousand
Jane Patricia Thousand, age 69 of St. Augustine, FL passed away peacefully with her son Dr. Bobby Thousand, III and her husband Dr. Robert Thousand, Jr. by her side on December 25, 2019 at Community Hospice Bailey Family Center for Caring. She was born in St. Louis, MO March 12, 1950. She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, son, granddaughter Macey J. Thousand, sister Margaret Heare, brothers: Joe Boarman and Tom Boarman. Jane was a very active and vibrant woman, a pilot, a fisherwoman, boater, skier, sailor and adventurer. She had a full life that ended to soon. A celebration of life will be held 5:00 PM -8:00 PM Saturday January 25, 2020 at the St. Augustine Yacht Club. No flowers please, donations only to Sarah Jane's Place c/o Cindy's Home Care, LLC 5420 Datil Pepper Rd. St. Augustine, FL 32086 or Bailey Family Center for Caring c/o Community Hospice 4266 Sunbeam Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32257
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020