Janet L. DeFratis, age 85 of St Augustine passed away August 17, 2020 at Pruitt Health in Fleming Island, FL. Janet was the spouse of 65 years to Edward DeFratis. She was born on November 22, 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Lester and Eleanor Minch. Janet was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino. Janet is survived by her loving children, John DeFratis(Michele), Bill DeFratis, Jacqueline Loyd (Mike) and Michele Eversole(Don); grandchildren, Patrick, Patience, Jeremiah ,Jessica, Chuck, Kristina, Rachel, Jacob, Melanie, Kathleen, Justin and 20 Great Grandchildren. She preceded in death by her parents, Lester Minch and Eleanor Whitmer; spouse, Edward DeFratis; son, James DeFratis; sister, Dolores Dudas. A Celebration of Janet's life will be 11:00 a.m., August 29, 2020 at St Johns Family Funeral Home with Deacon George Murati officiating. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. In keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines every attendee must wear a mask and the number of attendees may be restricted. We ask that if you are at high risk, feeling ill, or traveling from an area with a high level of infection, please do not attend the service. Those unable to attend can view the service live streamed at https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/549019 . St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
St. Johns Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
