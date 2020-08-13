Janet Lynn
Janet Lynn, 62, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020 from complications of ALS. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Stephen Lynn of Saint Augustine, FL; daughter Katherine Lynn of Tucson, AZ; step sons Charles Lynn of Boca Raton, FL; Jeffrey Lynn(Leah) of Duxbury, VT; grandsons Jake and Alex Lynn of Duxbury, VT; and her brother David Middlemas of Westwood, NJ.
Janet was born in Glen Ridge, NJ, graduating from Passaic Valley High School as Valedictorian. She continued academic excellence at Lafayette College earning a B.S. in Mathematics, Magna Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa. She was active in college life, co-founding the first sorority at Lafayette. She began her career as a computer programmer, successfully rising over the years with several major companies such as Babcock & Wilcox, Ernst & Young and finally with First Data Corp as a division vice president.
Janet happily gave up her career for full time motherhood for her daughter, Katherine (Katie). She became actively involved in Katie's education, having been awarded Volunteer of the Year in two different school systems, Pinecrest Elementary in Coral Gables, FL and Sebastian Middle School in Saint Augustine, where she also served as PTO President. Janet continued her involvement in education as a substitute teacher in Saint Augustine, teaching in kindergarten through high school for over 10 years. As a member of the Memorial Presbyterian Church, Janet
helped organize and taught in the Vacation Bible School for several summers. She was an active member of the Marsh Creek Country Club for 15 years, most recently serving as President of the Niners ladies golf league from her wheelchair.
Janet appreciated the support for her and her family during this difficult time from her many wonderful friends and neighbors. She was a thoughtful and caring person and will be missed by all. Considering the current health environment, services will be delayed until it is safe for people to gather. In lieu of flowers, Janet's family encourages donations to The ALS Association Florida Chapter, Inc. at http://webfl.alsa.org
.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.