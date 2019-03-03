|
|
Janet Nelson passed away Feb. 26, 2019, in Jacksonville.
Janet was a positive and caring soul who brought joy to anyone that knew her. She loved her home and enjoyed gardening, hiking, RV camping, healthy living and simply spending time with her family and friends. She also loved going on cruises and trips with her daughter and grandsons.
Janet was smart, determined, hard working, generous and always put others first. She and Jim had a wonderfully happy life together for 40 years and their love for each other grew stronger every day. She is survived by her husband, Jim Nelson, daughter, Deanna (Brian) Slep, grandsons, Aaron and Colin Slep, mother, Vivian Pilgrim father and stepmother, Jim and Jane Raker, sisters, Brenda Koss and Connie Willis and brother, Shawn Pilgrim.
A memorial service will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Craig Funeral Home, Pastor Bill Mills officiating.
Those wishing may make a donation in her memory to to the . Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 3, 2019