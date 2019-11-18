|
Janet O'Rourke
Janet O'Rourke (nee Sjoborg), 91, passed away on November 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John W. O'Rourke, devoted mother of John W. O'Rourke, Jr. (and wife Kathy) and Barbara O'Rourke (and husband Jonathan Kandell), and loving grandmother of Alex Kandell.
Born on October 16, 1928 in Chicago, IL, Janet spent much of her childhood in Miami, FL, and moved to Dundalk, MD during her high school years. In 1948 she married John O'Rourke, and they were happily married for 62 years. While raising her two children, she pursued a degree in Education and began teaching for Baltimore County Public Schools at Battle Grove Elementary and Deep Creek Elementary Schools. During this time, Janet and John became involved in local organizations and activities, with John serving as Dundalk's representative on the Baltimore County Council from 1974 to 1986.
After retiring in 1989, Janet and John moved to St. Augustine, FL. They traveled extensively and continued their civic involvement through various roles in St. Johns County. Janet volunteered at a childcare center and for the Learn to Read program. In addition, both Janet and John were very active in the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of St. Augustine. Following her husband's death in 2011, Janet remained in St. Augustine for three years before returning to Maryland to be near her children. She resided at Morningside House of Ellicott City until her passing.
At Janet's request, there will be no service. Donations in Janet's memory may be made to the Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County in Dundalk, P.O. Box 3909, Dundalk, MD 21222 (www.familycrisiscenter.net) or the St. Johns County Council on Aging, 180 Marine Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084 (www.coasjc.org).
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019