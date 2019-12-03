Home

Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Shores United Methodist Church
724 Shores Blvd.
St. Augustine, FL
View Map
Janet Porter Cassford


1938 - 2019
Janet Porter Cassford Obituary
Janet Porter Cassford
Janet Cassford was born on October 28, 1938 in Schenectady, NY and passed away on November, 29, 2019. She had moved to St. Augustine in 2000 from Islip Terrace, Long Island.
Her education included graduating from W.C. Mepham High School in Bellmore, NY and from Chandler School for Women in Boston. She earned an AAS degree in Business Administration from Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, NY and later attended New York Institute of Technology in Central Islip, NY. Janet enjoyed a long and successful career with Grumman Aerospace Corp., working at the following locations, Bethpace, NY; Pt.Mugu/Port Hueneme, CA, Calverton, NY.
Janet was as active in her retirement as she was during her younger years. As a member of Shores United Methodist Church she served on the Board of Trustees , UMW and the Chancel Choir. She volunteered with the Flagler Hospital Auxiliary, was a member of First Coast Grumman Retirees, Riverview Club, St. Augustine Ballroom Dance Association, W.C. Mepham Alumni Association, Order of the Eastern Star #336(NY) and the Garden Club of St. Augustine.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Theodore Cassford. She is survived by 3 daughters, Elizabeth Aylward (husband, Edward) of St. Augustine, FL, Carolyn Hook (husband, Richard) of Hampton Bays, NY, Diana Willis (partner, Mark) of Sayville, NY; six grandchildren, Rebecca Rex, Jay Hook, Edward Alyward, Jr., Greg Hook, Douglas Aylward and Sterling Aylward; great grandchildren, Jade Domingos and Arielle Aylward. Her parents, Sylvia and Delbert Porter, brother, Richard Porter and great- granddaughter Azure Odom preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, December 6th at Shores United Methodist Church,724 Shores Blvd., St. Augustine, Fl followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to St. Labre Indian School, www.stlabre.org.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
