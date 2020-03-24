|
Janice Kay Biga
Janice K Biga (Jan) passed away peacefully in her home on March 20, 2020 surrounded by those she loved. Jan was born on November 5,1950 in Kingston, Pennsylvania and graduated from Wyoming Valley West High school and Long Island University.
Jan met the love of her life, Edward J Biga in 1976. They moved to Denver in 1978 and were married on May 1 1981. After moving to Denver, Jan was employed at Mountain Bell and continued to spend her professional career in the telecommunications industry retiring from Qwest Communications as a Project Manager in 2001. During her 25 years in Denver, Jan enjoyed all that the City had to offer; Rockies Baseball, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and the occasional cigar and martini. While on an RV trip in 2002 to Montana, Jan made the mistake of saying "I could live here". That was the best mistake of her life, consequently building a house in Ennis. After a few Montana winters, "I could live here" became "I love living here in the summer". After 6 winters in warm Baja California, Mexico they decided to buy a winter residence somewhere in Florida, where they had made many annual visits to family and friends over a 30-year period. St. Augustine became their special winter home.
Jan felt very fortunate to reside in Montana where she was an accomplished gardener, prolific canner, and outdoor enthusiast. Jan's winter months in Florida were filled with beach and historic downtown walks, organizing game nights with friends and reading in her cozy spot in the sun. She enjoyed hosting family and friends, sharing with them the natural beauty of the Madison Valley and the history of St Augustine.
Jan was fun loving, gregarious, and adventurous, experiencing life to the fullest. Whether it was attending Woodstock or traveling throughout Europe on a Triumph motorcycle after her junior year in college, or volunteering at an orphanage in Mongolia, she was always eager to try something new. During her retirement years, she was active in numerous civic and social organizations including the Lions Club, Ronald McDonald House and Madison Valley Garden Club. Jan was a prodigious reader and an active member of a loosely knit "No Club Book Club" with members located throughout the country.
Jan is survived by her loving spouse Edward J. Biga, her sister Karen Helmers, and her brothers Kenny and Lawrence Rosenbaum.
Jan's wonderful life will be celebrated at locations and dates convenient to her family and friends.
Just as an unexpected compliment brightened her day, Jan made a point of paying a stranger a compliment every day. Please pass it forward. Donations can be made in Jan's name to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, Bozeman, MT or a
St. John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020