Janice M. Ginn
Janice M. Ginn transitioned from labor to reward on March 7th at home. She attended and graduated from the area schools.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jesse , her parents James, Sr and Sadie and her sister Terrie.
She is survived by her children: Katrina DeSue and Jarrell Ginn and a grandson: Jarrell Ginn, Jr.
Siblings: Kenneth, Patrick, Michael, James, Jr, LaCheryl, Tarnisha, Leslie and Tarika.
Other relatives , extended family and friends.
PRIVATE SERVICES will be held for the FAMILY ONLY
Saturday, March 21st at 11:00 am
New Mt. Moriah Christian Ministry
Burial: Evergreen Cemetery
DUE TO THE STATEWIDE MANDATES WE ARE ADHERING to the CDC's guidelines for the Covid 19 Virus.
Friends are welcome to sign the guestbook at the Church on Friday from 5-7pm.
James Graham Mortuary, Inc.
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020