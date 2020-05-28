Janiece Moselle SolanoJaniece Moselle Solano (nee Cheshire), age 84, of Elkton, Fl., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Community Hospice Bailey Family Center for Caring in St. Augustine, FL., of natural causes. Janiece was born in Citra, Florida and moved to St. Augustine as a teenager. She got to know her husband – to – be, Harold Solano, as pen pals in her late teens and on their first real date Harold proposed marriage. Janiece married Harold on April 18, 1954. Together they raised a family of five children and for many years Janiece was a Cafeteria worker at Orange Street Elementary and later Hartley Elementary. She retired in the early 1990's after an injury. Janiece enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, fishing and auto racing but her treasure in life was her family.She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Hagan and Josephine Cheshire, her husband, Harold Eugene "Bubba" Solano, and several siblings. She is survived by her sons, Gene Solano (Tammie), Stanley Solano (Terri), and Sandy Solano; daughters, Debbie Abercrombie, Nancy Weeks (Ben Stewart), and Stefanie Jackson (William); grandchildren, Michael Abercrombie, Brandon Weeks (Tania Gonzalez), Howard Hirschman, Amanda Solano, Victor Solano, Bradley Solano (Heather), Crystal Blais (Danny); great-grandchildren, Sarah, Taylor, and Faith Jackson, Ivonne Garcia, Ana, and Tim Hirschman, Destiny Solano, Jasmine Helms, Jade Solano, Austin, Ayden, and Aspen Solano, Isla and Alexa Blais, and Alex Gonzalez. She is also survived by her sister, Paula Gribble, brothers, Michael Hagan and Earl Hagan; sister – in -law, Jackie Bradbury (Maurice) and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Ambrose Cemetery with Father Ed Murphy officiating. A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 pm on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. Flowers are gratefully accepted or donation in her memory can be made to: Community Hospice of NE FL., 4266 Sunbeam RoadJacksonville, Florida 32257St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.