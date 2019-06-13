|
|
Jason Scott Smith
Jason Smith, 32 years old, beloved husband, son and brother passed away on May 25th 2019 while pursuing his passion of riding motorcycles in the Smoky Mountains. Jason was born in Jacksonville, Florida to his parents, Michelle and Scott Smith on October 9th, 1986.
Jason is survived by his wife Christine Dupont-Smith, his parents, Michelle and Scott Smith, St. Augustine, FL., Maternal grandparents, Lonnie and Dawn Brown, Paternal grandparents, Gene and Judie Smith, his brother Spencer Smith, sister Kristen Smith, both of St. Augustine, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a multitude of friends.
Jason loved working and building motorcycles in his off time. He was a skilled mechanic, co-owning his own business, Smiths Mobile Marine, along with his father. He loved working with his dad on numerous boats, bikes and vehicles. Jason was a true lover of life and lived life to the fullest! He was very close with his family and friends, and was a devoted husband to his wife, Christine. Jason and Christine enjoyed spending time together outdoors doing such things as gardening, camping, going to springs and visiting parks; they also loved playing Pokémon Go at numerous locations in the south.
Jason will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was a shining light in everyone's life.
A "Remembrance of Life" will be held soon, the date will be announced. All are invited to attend. Please bring your favorite picture and memory of Jason to share.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 13 to June 16, 2019