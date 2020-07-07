1/1
Jean "Carolyn Shugart
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean "Carolyn Shugart
Jean "Carolyn" Shugart of St. Augustine, FL. was born April 29, 1948. She lost her battle with cancer and passed away on June 28, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents William & Dorothy Loyd. She left behind a Daughter Kim Glisson, Son Michael Shugart, Granddaughters Katelin Shugart & Kayla Glisson, Grandsons John Lane & Josh Shugart, Great Grandson Ryan Craven, Sister Shirly "Elaine" Buchkovich, Brother Roddrick Loyd, Sisters-in-law Edith Loyd, Nephews, Dean Cubbedge & Adam Cubbedge, plus many other family members and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at her Daughters home later this month.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved