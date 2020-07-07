Jean "Carolyn Shugart

Jean "Carolyn" Shugart of St. Augustine, FL. was born April 29, 1948. She lost her battle with cancer and passed away on June 28, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents William & Dorothy Loyd. She left behind a Daughter Kim Glisson, Son Michael Shugart, Granddaughters Katelin Shugart & Kayla Glisson, Grandsons John Lane & Josh Shugart, Great Grandson Ryan Craven, Sister Shirly "Elaine" Buchkovich, Brother Roddrick Loyd, Sisters-in-law Edith Loyd, Nephews, Dean Cubbedge & Adam Cubbedge, plus many other family members and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at her Daughters home later this month.



