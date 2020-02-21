|
|
Jean Franklin
Jean S. Franklin, 84, of East Palatka, FL and Crescent Beach, FL, passed away at her home in East Palatka on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. A native of Green Cove Springs, FL, she had lived in East Palatka since 1955. Jean retired from the St. Johns River Water Management District in 2001. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, John Kenneth Franklin, son, Dale Eugene Franklin and grandson, Michael Franklin.
She is survived by her daughter, Lora Lee Varnadoe and husband Jeff, son, Steven Wayne Franklin and wife Vickie, grandchildren, Lindsay Vanlandingham, Scott Varnadoe, Julanne Franklin, John Paul Franklin, Steven Wayne Franklin, Jr. and Jon David During, seven great-grandchildren, her sister, Clara Cox and sister-in-law, Ingrid Strickland along with many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Franklin, AKA "Mom-Mom", was greatly loved by her family and her church family at Crescent Beach Baptist Church where for many years she sang in the choir and worked in the nursery. She was beautiful to look at but what showed the most was the beauty of her smile for all those who knew her. You never doubted that she truly loved her family and her many friends. She was indeed a testament of her faith in the Lord Jesus to love others as Jesus has loved us. She has shown immeasurable grace throughout her illness and the Lord welcomed her to her eternal home on Wednesday morning. Lora Lee and Jeff had the privilege of living with her for the past 12 years and enjoyed a great love for each other and many moments that we will treasure for the rest of our days. Rest in peace Moma, we love you always.
A memorial celebration will be held at 6:00 P.M. at Crescent Beach Baptist Church on Sunday evening with Bro. David Beauchamp officiating. Visitation will be from 5 P.M. until the time of services at 6:00 P.M. Private burial will be Saturday at Palatka Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are gratefully accepted or memorial donations may be sent to Crescent Beach Baptist Church Building Fund, 885 FL- 206, St. Augustine, FL 32086 or to Rodeheaver Boys Ranch, 380 Boys Ranch Road, Palatka, FL 32177.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Jean's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020