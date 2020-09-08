Jean HinsonJean Hinson, 93, passed away on September 6, 2020. This Texas rose moved to St. Augustine in 1968 and later to Summerhaven with her husband C.B. She had an adventurous spirit and led an interesting long life. Jean had a keen mind and life-long interest in Latin American culture. She is survived by two daughters, Dana Smith and Sylvia Fuller, her granddaughter Kaela Wells, great-grand children Atlas and Mieke, siblings John and Frances Phillips and Dorothy Thompson. A memorial service will be held at a later date and the family asks that in lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Community Hospice Center. Vaya con Dios Madre.