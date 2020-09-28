Jean Holanchock

Jean Marie Holanchock, 88, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in St. Augustine, Florida on September 21, 2020 surrounded by her children, Vitas Hospice, and her loving caregivers Shellie Silva and Lisa Acevedo. Jean is survived by her five living children Harold Holanchock (Kathy) of Inverness, Florida, Howard Holanchock (Patricia) of Pottsville, Pennsylvania, Mary Ann Holanchock, Becca Cady, and Mark Holanchock of St. Augustine. Jean also leaves behind three grandchildren: Zachary Cady (Sandra) of San Francisco, California, Simeon Cady (Kristin) of Atlanta, Georgia, and Logan Holanchock of St. Augustine. Jean will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins along with her former sister-in-law Joanne Lechanic. Jean was predeceased by her loving husband George, son Paul, son-in-law Richard Cady, parents Mary and Andrew Lechanic, and brother Robert Lechanic.

Jean was born on July 17, 1932 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Pottsville Catholic High School. Jean married her sweetheart and lifelong companion of 64 years, George Michael Holanchock. Jean and George went on to raise a family in the earlier years in Claymont, Delaware and then on to Comstock, New York for many years. Jean had a full life raising six children while George was working several jobs as a prison and school psychologist. Jean always put her children first and was always there for each one of her children when they needed her from childhood into adulthood.

During a stay in St. Augustine with her daughters, Jean graduated from cosmetology school from First Coast Technical College. She went on to open her own hair salon in Pottsville, Pennsylvania where Jean and George returned to after all their children graduated from high school.

Jean was always happiest when caring for others – whether it was her family, relatives, neighbors, clients, or at times perfect strangers. Jean was a devout catholic and volunteered for her church bingo for decades at Mary Queen of Peace in Pottsville. She also served as President of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Guild while living for a time in St. Augustine.

One of the many highlights of her life was when her daughter Becca, owner of Flower Works in St. Augustine, fulfilled her mother's lifetime dream to attend the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California on January 1, 2003. With special FTD accommodations at the Ritz Carlton Huntington Hotel and Spa, both daughters took their mother to the Rose Parade Float Judging Event, New Year's Eve Party at the Ritz, front row seats at the Rose Parade, and finally the Rose Bowl Game. Jean was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She made many sacrifices for her children throughout her life. She was generous, thoughtful, and endearing to all that knew her. She will remain in our hearts forever.

Burial services will be held at a later date for immediate family at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pennsylvania.



