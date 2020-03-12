Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
1938 - 2020
Jean Peterson Nichols Obituary
Jean Peterson Nichols
Jean Peterson Nichols, 81, of St. Augustine passed away February 25, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, FL. Born in Independence, Iowa to Ward Travis Peterson and Edna Lucille Ebaugh (Peterson) on September 6, 1938, Jean had a demanding life growing up on a farm during the post-depression period. As the oldest of four; her childhood was shaped by severe conditions and hardship on their small farm. Her strength and resilience grew during these formative years as she was molded into an amazing citizen, mother and grandmother. Through her desire to leave farm life and see the world, she attended Iowa State University and then moved to work in Washington DC. She met and married Dr. Joseph Nichols, and they had four children. For the next 20 years and after the marriage failed, she worked a flexible yet rewarding job in order to raise her children and prepare them for adulthood. After her last child entered adulthood, Jean joined the CIA in pursuit of her lifelong passion to live abroad. She traveled and lived in England, Germany, Russia, Poland and many other places while serving her country. Jean retired to St. Augustine in 2012 and made many new lifelong friends.
Jean is survived by her children, Thomas "Tom" Nichols, Timothy "Tim" Nichols, Jarad "Jay" Nichols and Jennifer "Jeni" Wood; siblings, Richard Peterson, Ray Peterson and Judy Wittenberg; grandchildren, Ava Wood, Jacob Wood, Andie Nichols, Jarad Nichols, Martha Nichols and Lilly Nichols; and many extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.
A Celebration of her life will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St Johns Family Funeral Home. The family will start receiving friends at 1:00 p.m.
St. John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
