Jeanette C. MarconJeanette C. Marcon (nee Mrozek), 83, born on April 11, 1937, passed away peacefully November 20, 2020.Jeanette is survived by her, 2 daughters, Michelle Marcon Wright of Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ, Karen Marcon Yorke of St. Augustine, FL; 3 grandsons, P.J. Miller, Bryan Miller, Richie Wright; 2 great grandchildren, Abigail Wright and Carson Wright. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael E. Marcon and her son, Michael Marcon, Jr.Jeanette was a graduate of College of St. Elizabeth. Highlights of Jeanette's life were her grandchildren, boating and the beach. She was a parishioner of St. Anastasia Catholic Church.In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to, S.A.F.E. Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 840215, St. Augustine, Florida 32080.St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.