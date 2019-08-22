|
|
Jeanette Thompson
Jeanette Thompson, 80, passed away on August 20, 2019 after a brief illness.
Jeanette was a long-time resident of St. Augustine. She owned the Brutus Company, worked at Flagler Hospital in the Psychiatric Ward and was a guidance receptionist with the School Board prior to her retirement. She was an avid tennis player and fan and had a green thumb and loved to garden and play cards with her friends.
She is predeceased by her parents, Fred and Ethel Cooper, as well as brothers Fred Cooper and Thomas Cooper.
Jeanette is survived by her Daughter Jerri Thompson, Vermont; Sons: Michael Thompson, St. Augustine and Greg Thompson (Sandi), Port Orange; grandchildren: Jamie Cox, Jessica Beal, Kyle Carey, Katherine Berrian; six great-grandchildren, her sister Mattie Lou Williams of Niceville, FL and many nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private service at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, Memorial donations be made to: Betty Griffin Center, 2450 Old Moultrie Road, Ste 202, St. Augustine, FL 32086, or Community Hospice & Palliative Care, Designation Bailey Family Center, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019