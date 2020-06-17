Jeannie Patterson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannie Patterson
Jeannie Williams Morgan, 82, 1725 Stargrass Way, Grayson, Ga., transitioned to be with the Lord on June 8, 2020, at her place of residence. She was a lifelong resident of Orange and St. Johns Counties, having been born in St. Augustine. She was a member of St.Luke Alpha and Omega, Pentecostal Church. Survivors Include: four daughters, Patricia Powell, Pensacola, Jeannie Powell-Yeneay, Grayson, Ga, Kesha Morgan, Orlando, Fl and Monica Morgan Williams, Yemassee, SC; two sons, Andrew Powell and Cleveland Morgan, Orlando; two sisters, Anne Marie Harley, St. Augustine and Beverly Trotman,
17 Grandchildren; 25 Great-Grandchildren; two Great-Great Grandchildren and other relatives. The viewing will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Luke Alpha and Omega Pentecostal Church from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Christian Ministries at 10:00 a.m. with Apostle Leon Baker, presiding.
Arrangements by Patterson Funeral and Cremation Service, 6615 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville, FL 32211. www.pattersonfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service
6615 Arlington Expressway
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 323-4299
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved