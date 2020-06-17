Jeannie Patterson
Jeannie Williams Morgan, 82, 1725 Stargrass Way, Grayson, Ga., transitioned to be with the Lord on June 8, 2020, at her place of residence. She was a lifelong resident of Orange and St. Johns Counties, having been born in St. Augustine. She was a member of St.Luke Alpha and Omega, Pentecostal Church. Survivors Include: four daughters, Patricia Powell, Pensacola, Jeannie Powell-Yeneay, Grayson, Ga, Kesha Morgan, Orlando, Fl and Monica Morgan Williams, Yemassee, SC; two sons, Andrew Powell and Cleveland Morgan, Orlando; two sisters, Anne Marie Harley, St. Augustine and Beverly Trotman,
17 Grandchildren; 25 Great-Grandchildren; two Great-Great Grandchildren and other relatives. The viewing will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Luke Alpha and Omega Pentecostal Church from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Christian Ministries at 10:00 a.m. with Apostle Leon Baker, presiding.
Arrangements by Patterson Funeral and Cremation Service, 6615 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville, FL 32211. www.pattersonfuneralservice.com.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.