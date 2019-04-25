Home

Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Anastasia Baptist Church
1650 A1A S
St Augustine, FL
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Anastasia Baptist Church
1650 A1A S
St Augustine, FL
It is with great sadness, the family of Jeffrey Cook Sr. announces his passing on April 13, 2019. Jeff was born in Gastonia, N.C. on September 16, 1967 to Charles Cook and Mary Weaver. Our hearts ache and he will be missed. With the confidence of God's Word, we know we will see Jeff again, when we make Heaven our final home.
He was predeceased by his father Charles Cook Sr. He is survived by wife Karen, daughter Caroline (Jordan) Butler, son Jeffrey. Mother Mary Weaver, brother Charles Jr, nephew Sean Cook, niece Peyton Cook and stepmother Mrs. Charles Cook Sr.
Saturday, April 27, 2019, the family will receive friends at 10:30am with a memorial service following at 11 a.m., at Anastasia Baptist Church, 1650 A1A S, St Augustine FL 32080, with pastor Walter West officiating.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 30, 2019
