|
|
Jene F. Hendershot
Jene F. Hendershot of St Augustine, Florida passed away on Monday, December 2nd. He was 94 years old. Jene was born in Lebanon, NJ and owned Funeral Homes in Plainfield & Dunellen, New Jersey. He moved to St Augustine in the 1980's and worked at the Publix on St Augustine Beach for 17 years. He was a veteran of World War II and served in the US Marines. Jene was always true to family and friends which is why he had so many lifetime relationships. He was, in short, a great guy and a good man who could always be counted on in good times and bad. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Flora Elizabeth (Bette) Hendershot; daughter, Deborah Anne (Debbe) Hendershot; son, Jene F (Bud) Hendershot II and daughter in law, Karen Hendershot, all of St. Augustine; granddaughter, Jessica (Hendershot) Roberts and Gary Roberts of Fort Lauderdale; grandson, Nathan Hendershot and great granddaughter, Evelyn Hendershot, both of St. Augustine. Everyone in our world is really gonna miss you, Dad. A Memorial Service will be 2 P.M. Tuesday, December 10 at St Johns Family Funeral Home, 385 SR 207, St. Augustine 32084. A Gathering of Family and Friends will begin at 1 P.M. prior to the service. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019