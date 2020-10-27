Jennie Dillow
Jennie Lee Dillow, 64, of St. Augustine, FL has gone to be with the Lord. She was born on January 18, 1956, in Kokomo, IN to the late Jack and Velma Vaught. Graduating from Tri-Central High School in 1974, Jennie had an enormous calling for caregiving as she worked through her college years. She graduated as a nurse in 1987 and immediately started helping others with her talents. Jennie arrived in Florida soon after completing her nursing boards. She was the type of person, that when given jobs, she always started with the hardest. This quality of ethics led her to work for The Arc of The St. Johns where she excelled at one of the most demanding medical jobs around. She will never be forgotten for her exemplary efforts of taking care of her clients. Jennie's legacy of her positivity and morality lives on through her husband Jeff Dillow, and son Paco Dillow. She logged many miles as an avid sailor as well as a motorcyclist. Jennie's wishes include spreading positive vibes and gentle kindness. Her legacy can be most honored through a few words of wisdom written by Marge Wisner ("My Ten Commandments" written for her mother, Elodie Armstrong): "Thou shalt not worry, for worry is the most unproductive of all human activities. Thou shalt not be fearful, for most of the things we fear never come to pass. Thou shalt not cross bridges before you get to them, for no one yet has succeeded in accomplishing this. Thou shalt face each problem, as it comes. You can handle only one at a time anyway. Thou shalt not take problems to bed with you for they make very poor bedfellows. Thou shalt not borrow other people's problems. They can take better care of them than you can. Though shalt not try to relive yesterday for good or ill—it is gone. Thou shalt count thy blessings, never overlooking the small ones, for a lot of small blessings add up. Thou shalt be a good listener, for only when you listen, do you hear ideas different from your own. It's hard to learn something when you're talking. Thou shalt not become bogged down by frustration, for 90 percent of it is rooted in self-pity". A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to The Arc of The St. Johns (donate at http://www.arcsj.org/donate
) in Jennie's memory.