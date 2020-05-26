Jennie Runion Love

age 61, died May 25. She is preceded in death by her mother Thella Jordan. She is survived by her father Roy wife Sharon Runion. Son Justin wife Lorna Love and daughter Carey Register.

Grandchildren David, Jazmine, Layla, Clayton Love, Brayden and Bailey Register. Sisters Josie husband Jake Jacobs, Joann husband Darryl DeBow, Tammy husband JJ Caroul, Tonya Partin partner Dee Cooley and Karen Allred. Brother Jay wife Debbie Runion and various nieces and nephews. She will be cremated. Celebration of her life will be held on May 31st at 1p.m. at 228 E McCormick Rd, East Palatka, Fl.



