|
|
Jennifer Ann Grim
Jennifer Ann Grim died recently in St. Augustine, Florida. She was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on December 29, 1977.
Jennifer was a creative child, learning to play both the piano and classical guitar in her youth. She was a writer and took an interest in film and photography in her early 20's. She attended the University of Akron, Ohio where she obtained a bachelor's degree in fine arts, and completed an immersive film program at the Seattle Film Institute. She was an accomplished photographer with an exceptional and stylized eye in her work; her photographs captured the souls of her subjects.
An adventurous spirit, she travelled extensively around the country, exploring and appreciating the beauty of nature in all its forms. A lover of life and an eternal optimist, Jennifer made friends wherever she went. She had deep compassion for the human condition and endless empathy for all who crossed her path. She was a cherished daughter, sister and friend to many. She touched the hearts of all who had the good fortune of knowing her in a truly special way. We hope that her gentle, beautiful soul is now at peace and soaring with the stars. She will be forever missed.
She is survived by her mother, Shirley Ann Davis, her father, William Gayle Grim, her step mother, Diana Marie Grim, her sisters, Sarah Gail Grim and Alexandra Jade Davis, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and her beloved dog Ducky, whom she adored and who was always by her side. She is preceded in death by her brother, Brian Scott Grim, and her step father Donald James Davis II.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Wags and Whiskers Pet Rescue Inc. in St. Augustine, Florida: 1967 Old Moultrie Road, St. Augustine, FL, 32086. As an avid animal lover, Jennifer rescued numerous strays over the years with their help. A wake may be arranged by the family at a later date.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 14 to June 16, 2019