Jerald M. Rich
Jerald M. Rich
Passed away at the age 80 on July 25th, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife of 45 years, Lagae Rich, along with his brother Wayne Gish. Nine children Kimberly & James Taylor, Reagen Engler, Kat & Bam Coats, Kelly, Donna, Jay & Debbie. Along with 22 grandkids and 28 great grandkids. He lived a full and wonderful life and will be truly missed. His life celebration will be on August 15th at 399 Riberia St., St. Augustine at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude & Wounded Warriors.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

