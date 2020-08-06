Jerealease Elizabeth Dupree

Graveside Services for Mrs. Jerealease Elizabeth Dupree, 96, St. Augustine, FL, will be 1PM Monday, August 10, 2020 at Craig Memorial Park, 2600 Old Moultrie Road, St. Augustine, FL . Visitation will be from 12'noon until service time Monday, at Craig Memorial Park. Mrs. Jerealease Elizabeth Springs DuPree passed away on August 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Allendale, South Carolina on May 8, 1924 to parents John and Blossom Springs, she was the middle girl of three sisters and one older brother all of whom including her parents pre-deceased her.Jerealease married her high school sweetheart, William DuPree in 1941. They left the "Palmetto" state for the "Sunshine" state of Florida arriving in the historic city of St. Augustine the very same year. Three beautiful daughters were born to this union: Vera D. Barragan, Janice L. DuPree and Angela L. DuPree.Jerealease was educated in South Carolina during her very early years and later attended both historically black Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia and Florida Normal and Industrial Memorial College (now Florida Memorial University). Jerealease, affectionately called "Jerry" or "Miss Jerry" was the consummate homemaker heightened by her extremely gifted hands; she enjoyed gardening and taught herself to crochet, embroider and sew; in fact she made all of her daughters' school clothes and much more. Perhaps the greater gift is her daughters' penchant for using their hands to create beauty just as she had. Jerealease was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and served as communion steward. In addition, she utilized the God-given talent that lay in her hands by sewing the vestments for the communion table and altar. Jerealease was a teacher assistant at Webster Elementary and Murray Middle School in St. John's County. She was also a faithful member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 194 in St. Augustine for 50 years serving as its secretary for 32 of those years! Jerealease was predeceased by her siblings; Alfred Springs, Mable S. Weaver and John Ethel Crawford. Survivors who will cherish her memory are her aforementioned daughters; grandchildren Jennifer Snow, W. Lloyd DuPree, Ronald Snow, Jr., and Jonathan DuPree; great-grandchildren Alexander Snow, Dajah DuPree, Damien DuPree, Trenton Snow, Dominic Geary, Quinn Eloise Snow, Ka'Lejah DuPree and Jada DuPree. One Goddaughter, Estelle Taylor. Poet Kahlil Gibran wrote these words in his book The Prophet: 'And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance'. Jerealease's joyful and prophetic last words were: LET'S DANCE, LET'S DANCE, LET'S DANCE!

